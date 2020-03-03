Super Tuesday brings out thousands of voters in Boone County, Ark.

Weeks of Democratic debates on television were enough to bring voter Mark Richmond to the polls.

"It just sickens me. So I had to get out and I wanted to be the first one to get it done," Richmond said.

Richmond wasn't exactly first in Boone County. Far from it. By the time we spoke with him, hundreds of others had already voted.

"This is what this country was founded on," said Vickie Wright, a voter.

Poll workers were glad to see long lines, too.

"Much busier than it was the last two weeks," said Boone County Clerk Crystal Graddy.

Only 1,800 people voted early in Boone County between February 18 and Monday. But by late afternoon Tuesday, more than 2,000 people had already cast their ballots.

This is only the second time Arkansas' presidential primary falls on Super Tuesday. Graddy thinks that adds some extra pressure to wait to see how the field thins out so votes aren't wasted.

"Not only does it make you part of Super Tuesday, which makes it more exciting, but you also see a little more money come into the state during that election," Graddy said.

For voters like Linda Wood, this election is about a strong future for generations beyond hers.

"I think it's important to vote because one, I want to set an example for my grandsons how important it is," Wood said.

An important role on an important day for Arkansas and 13 other states all now waiting on results to start showing up on their TV screens.

"It's our right to vote, and we have no reason to complain about who we get into office if we don't use that right," Wright said.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in Arkansas. And voters must bring an I.D.

Missouri voters head to the polls next Tuesday.