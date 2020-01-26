Super Bowl recipes under $20 that are easy and impressive

It’s a week until Super Bowl Sunday.

If you are trying to think of some quick and easy snacks to feed your Mohomies we’ve got you covered.

Infused Catering has put together some amazing recipes that don’t only taste good but cost under $20 to make.

Loaded Deviled Eggs

12 Hard-Boiled Eggs

½ Cup Sour Cream

½ Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

3 Strips Bacon, Cooked

¼ Chives,

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Boil your eggs

Half your eggs and scrape out the insides into a bowl

Add all other ingredients and mix

Spoon ingredients back into halved eggs

Add chives and a piece of bacon on top for decoration.

Easiest Buffalo Dip Ever

3 Cups of Shredded Chicken Cooked

2 Cups of Black Beans

2 Cups of Corn

10 Ounces of Diced Tomatoes

8 Ounces of Cream Cheese Soften

8 Ounces Sour Cream

½ Cup of Wing Sauce

1 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Mix all ingredients into a large bowl

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 min

Serve hot or cold