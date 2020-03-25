Exercise for the body, relief for the mind: Sunshine brings people outside Wednesday in West Plains, Mo.

Warmer weather is sending more people outside to exercise or escape the confines of home.

Wednesday, the City of West Plains closed all playground equipment for public use to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But it will keep its trails and the rest of city parks open.

Wednesday afternoon the sun made an appearance in West Plains - helping people get out of their homes.

Walking trials were very popular, as was the city's golf course.

While the pro shop is closed, members are still allowed to play.

"Fortunately, we do have a golf course and on pretty days we can kind of get out of the house and knock down the crazy," Regina Stone told KY3.

Stone and her friend Linda Heady used the day to feel some type of normalcy.

"It just feels normal. You gotta think about what you're doing and stuff but the world is not all weird right now," Heady said.

Wednesday's round was all about fun and not about keeping score.

"I didn't even keep score, Heady added. I don't even care about that right now. I just enjoy being outside."

Both ladies say social distancing is easy on the course.

"Most of us all have our own carts anyway, so that makes it easy, but yes we're trying to keep our distancing apart. We've kind of laughed about it you know," Stone exclaimed.

"You can social distance on the golf course if you pay attention to what you're doing. Don't pick up someone else's golf ball. They said leave the flag in the hole," Heady said.

All providing exercise for the body and relief for the mind.

"Mentally, being out here, just being outside, feeling the warmth, even though it's a little chilly, it's still wonderful, Stone told KY3. You can laugh with your friends...make a normal day, as my friend would say. It feels normal. That's what we need right now for our mental well-being, because we've got to be able to get through this one way or the other."

"The fresh air....it just makes you feel better," Heady explained.

The Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex in West Plains is now closed.

Plus, the Mark Twain National Forest announced Wednesday that many recreational sites are shut down for the time being but all trails and trial heads are open for the public's use.