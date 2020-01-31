Sunrise Beach, Mo. strips Public Works Director from duties

The Sunrise Beach Public Works Director who was accused of intentionally and improperly dumping partially treated sewage down a hillside at the Lake of the Ozarks has been removed from his position.

This comes after a joint investigation between KY3 and LakeExpo when a former Sunrise Beach City Employee reported the issue to the DNR.

Brian Scheiter will still be employed by the city to do general maintenance like mowing grass and plowing, but is no longer in charge of the sewage treatment plant.

After getting three different bids, the city decided to hire Lake Ozark Environmental to run it's waste water treatment facility.

The City of Sunrise Beach is facing seven new violations from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in addition to five from December.

Investigators with the DNR received a call from a concerned neighbor three days after our story aired. They arrived at the creek on January 7th. In their new report, investigators say neighbors were concerned about the water quality.

They noted oily and greasy scum floating on top of the stream, there was a wide path of liquid waste on the hill, there was algae growth, and a fishy smell.

The creek appears to be clear now.

Melissa Lawhead, who lives next to the creek said she has never seen it this clear in the last three year.

Those who live near that creek and facility are glad the public works director has been removed, but still want to see the city be more transparent.

"They took a good step today, but they should have done that 30 days ago," Gebhart said. "I'd like a third party company testing the waters every week at least for the next year to ensure that our cove is safe."

Lake Ozark Environmental will take over the duties of the sewage treatment facility on Monday.

