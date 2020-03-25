Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs sees order decline after canceled egg hunts

Sunny Bunny Easter Eggs is a program of SWI Industrial Solutions and give jobs to people with various disabilities.

Last year they sent out 13 million eggs across the United States. This year with COVID-19 growing, the need for Easter eggs has dwindled.

“This year is a little challenging like all of us are having challenges through the COVID-19 and about a month ago Easter egg hunts were postponed which has affected us," Dave Dunn tells KY3

With the announcement of Tuesday's Stay at Home order, SWI Industrial Solutions announced that its employees with disabilities would have their last day Wednesday, for now.

Dunn has made it clear that once it is safe, they all have jobs waiting for them again on the easter egg making line.