Study: Missouri has the fifth-highest vehicle property taxes

Missouri has the fifth-highest vehicle property taxes in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study collected data on vehicle property and real-estate property taxes in each state, measuring states based on effective tax rates and average annual taxes.

In regards to vehicle property taxes, Missouri had a 2.50% effective vehicle tax rate and averaged $623 for annual taxes on a $25,000 car.

Connecticut, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Virginia all ranked higher in the study.

WalletHub ranked Missouri as the 27th best state when it comes real estate property taxes. The state had an effective real-estate tax rate of 0.97%.

For the complete study, click here.