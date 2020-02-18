Students in Billings get sick day as flu absences spike

The flu is widespread across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials say this year's strain is hitting young kids harder than other age groups.

That's certainly true in Billings. With so many sick students, the school had an early release Monday and canceled class altogether Tuesday. The district spent the downtime disinfecting.

Billings school staff were working hard wiping away flu germs for a day and a half.

Ben Garbee and his oldest son are the only ones left standing in their house.

"Yeah, there's no warning to it. It started like, Friday night," Garbee said.

First it was his two daughters, then his other son and now his wife, all down with the flu.

Monday morning, it wasn't just the three Garbee children who stayed home from school.

Billings Superintendent Cynthia Brandt says, 79 of the district's 377 kids were absent Monday, most with flu symptoms.

"So we knew that were sick as a district," Brandt said.

Brandt made the decision to let the healthy kids go home early, then canceled class altogether Tuesday to disinfect the entire district.

"We do routine cleaning, daily cleaning, weekly cleaning but this gives us a chance to go from one end of the building to the other," she said.

Staff wiped down every surface with a disinfectant, including lockers, balls, bleachers, computers, desks, chairs, books, etc.

Sam Brown is the school's maintenance director and said the disinfectant product kills germs for both Influenza A and B, as well as strep throat.

"We've just cleaned from top to bottom," Brown said. "Everything you can imagine, we've scrubbed."

Brown and Brandt have both been in Billings for fifteen years. Neither of them have ever seen this happen.

“We’ve had flu, obviously, each year but we have never had it to this extent," Brandt said. "Having 79 students out Monday was definitely extreme for us.”

A majority, 58, of the sick students in Billings were from the elementary school. Pediatrician McKenzie Smith said this year's flu strain is making kids sicker, quicker.

"Nationwide, we're seeing a lot more kids hospitalized than we do at this point in the season most of the time," Smith said.

Smith said, at the beginning of the flu season, she was seeing more patients testing positive for Influenza B, which effects young children and the elderly more than other age groups.

Smith said, it's not too late to get a flu shot. However, she said, the vaccine can really only help minimize the effects of the disease.

“Getting your flu shot does not necessarily keep you from getting the flu, that’s a common misconception," Smith said.

Garbee said his girls, who got the flu shot, aren't suffering nearly as much as his son who did not. However, he said, his son also has asthma and is dealing with those symptoms as well.

He said he's hopeful the students in Billings who haven't caught the bug will stay healthy.

"I understand that it goes on more than a couple days, but maybe the ones that haven’t caught it yet, this will give them a chance and they won’t catch it," Garbee said.

Garbee said he's glad the school is taking a stance against the sickness.

"It's better to try to handle it right now and shut school down and get everything clean and hopefully everybody will get a fresh start,"

For any parent still standing, Garbee has one thing to say.

"Good luck," he said.

Billings will be back in class Wednesday, and will make up the high school boys basketball game it canceled Tuesday. A bonus, said Brandt, the district shouldn't even have to make up the missed school day.