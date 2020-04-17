Stressed out? There's an app for that

There's an app for just about everything these days. And with all the stress surrounding the coronavirus there is an app that could help with that or any other stresses that are weighing you down.

The app is called 7 Cups. It allows you to chat with people who will listen and try to help you through the stresses that many of us are seeing these days. It uses a team of trained volunteers called listeners.

"Just listening, like a good friend," said 7 Cups Founder and CEO Glen Moriarty. "So, paraphrasing, summarizing, empathizing, that's the kind of thing that, for a lot of us, is rare unfortunately, but it is powerful."

There are more than 300,000 of them around the globe. People can get help in 189 countries and 140 languages.

For those struggling with coronavirus concerns, they have 24/7 group support. And they also have a free quarantine support system. COVID-19 has brought with it a big jump of traffic on the app.

"Many folks have kids at home and there's extra stressors with school, so you, or people are isolated, you know, they don't have that normal interpersonal contact that they had that they're used to," said Moriarty.

"In the past, we were doing about 550,000 supportive messages a day, which is a lot, and now we're doing over 800,000 a day, so it's, it's pretty significant right now."

This app is not designed for people in crisis situations, but anybody who is in that situation that reaches out to them, they will forward to the proper crisis line or a licensed professional.

Moriarty added, with or without the app, people can make a big difference in everyone else's well-being as we go through the coronavirus crisis.

"If you're that little extra source of kindness or care, you go the extra mile and you just listen for them, or you compliment them, or you care for them," he began. "We can begin to look at this crisis as a way that we strengthen our collective social fabric to get stronger through this."