Strafford man pleads guilty to child molestation charges, sentenced to prison

A man from Strafford, Missouri was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to child molestation charges.

Larry Dykes Jr. was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court records. His wife, Alicia Dykes, was previously in the investigation.

Investigators say the child was less than 14-years-old. The victim told police all of the incidents happened between October 2016 and October 2017. The victim told investigators the couple sometimes blind-folded or handcuffed her while performing the sex acts.

Alicia was sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2019. She completed a 120-day program in a sex offender assessment unit and placed on five years of supervised probation, according to a plea agreement.