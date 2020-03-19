Storm damages homes, power lines in Boone, Marion County, Ark.

A strong storm Thursday night damaged homes and powers lines in southern Boone County, Ark.

The storm hit the Valley Springs area around 7 p.m.

Boone County 911 Director Daniel Bolen says the storm damaged several homes. It knocked down power lines, leading to outages in the area. Entergy Arkansas reported more than 1,600 outages after the storm knocked out power in neighboring Marion County.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for northern Arkansas.