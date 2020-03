The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several Arkansas counties in the Ozarks.

The watch lasts through 7 p.m. It covers Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Searcy, Sharp and Stone Counties.

Storms are building from central Arkansas into the Ozarks. All modes of severe weather is possible. The storms could also impact Missouri counties southeast of Springfield too.

