Rolling Stones band announces 15-city concert tour; St. Louis tour stop included

ST. LOUIS -- The Rolling Stones will return to the Show-Me-State since Summer.
The Stones will play the dome at the America's Center on June 27 as part of its 15-city "No Filter" Tour.
“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Mick Jagger said.
The iconic band played 17 dates in 2019.
“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” Keith Richards said.
Tickets go on sale Februrary 14 at 10 a.m.
May 8th – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
May 12th – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
May 16th – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas
May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium