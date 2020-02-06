Rolling Stones band announces 15-city concert tour; St. Louis tour stop included

The Rolling Stones will return to the Show-Me-State since Summer.

The Stones will play the dome at the America's Center on June 27 as part of its 15-city "No Filter" Tour.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Mick Jagger said.

The iconic band played 17 dates in 2019.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” Keith Richards said.

Tickets go on sale Februrary 14 at 10 a.m.

May 8th – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12th – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 16th – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium