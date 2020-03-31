Stone County reports second case of COVID-19, person is a school staff member

Stone County Health Department is announcing Stone County’s second confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual who tested positive has been notified and is isolated and quarantined at home. The case is not travel related. Close contacts of the individual testing positive have been notified and quarantined as necessary. Stone County Health Department will be monitoring the positive case and their close contacts to insure proper isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed.

Stone County Health Department is mandated by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to protect health information about cases that arise in our county. Information we are allowed to release is very limited. Case location, other than county, is information we are NOT allowed to release. We are allowed, however, to release locations where a case has visited if there is a potential for community exposure. As part of Stone County Health Department’s duty to protect the public’s health we are informing of potential community exposure. People who were at this location on this date are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless personal symptoms develop. This is the only community exposure warranting notice to residents.

On Friday, March 27th, 2020, our second case was distributing packets at Crane School.

Again, people who were at this location on this date are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless personal symptoms develop.

The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. If you are sick stay home and call your provider, emergency room, urgent care, emergency personnel or health department before seeking medical attention.

Now more than ever is the time to remember our safety precautions. Learning to adopt safe behaviors of washing hands, not touching your face, staying your 6 feet social distance and being mindful when you are sick to stay home is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 call 417-357-6134.

According to a post the Crane Schools' superintendent, this person is a staff member at the district.

The school will not be handing out packets at the elementary school for the next two weeks as a precaution. The high school will still be handing out packets for students not doing online instruction. Meals will be delivered.