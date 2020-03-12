Stone County developer sues county for improperly changing zoning

A developer in Stone County is suing the county for mysteriously changing the zoning for land on which he wants to build.

David Fliflet owns Tinytown Living Creations, LLC. He hopes to build the development in Branson West on the back part of Stonebridge Village. His plan is to put five small homes on the land to be sold with the option for owners to use them as vacation rentals along Vining Meadows Drive. However, as of now, that might not happen.

"Why would [Stone County leaders] want to stonewall a project in the making of roughly $40 million in Stone County?" Fliflet said.

In a recent lawsuit filed against the county and the director of planning and zoning, Fliflet claims the county and the director incorrectly zoned his property, currently making this kind of development impossible.

"I don't know how it went from R-3 to R-1 and now it's A-1. That's the question. How does that happen other than someone just going and doing it?" Fliflet said.

Fliflet says maps show the land was zoned R-3, which is "residential," in 2009. That's the kind of zoning that would allow for the vacation rental properties. However, since then, it has switched to agricultural. The problem is, he says, there's no formal record of that switch. In the lawsuit, Fliflet's lawyer explains that he applied for records of meetings or votes regarding a zoning change for the property, but the county was unable to provide such documents. He claims that violates state statutes.

"There's a place for planning and zoning, I understand that, but there's not a place for arbitrarily changing a zoning without allowing there to be proper vote and measures to do that," Fliflet said.

Fliflet also points to a recent ruling on a separate case, in which a judge said that properties are to be zoned according to the 2009 maps.

"That means our property is deemed R-3. That's how that case pertains to us, lays a precedence for our case," Fliflet said.

The county's planning and zoning director didn't respond to KY3/KSPR News' request for comment, but the presiding commissioners released a brief statement on the phone.

"This [relates] to an appeal from a decision that the Stone County Board of Adjustments made on November the 5th 2019," Mark Maples said.

He's talking about when Fliflet came before that board to request that the zoning be recognized as R-3, which was denied. Maples said he was unable to discuss the Fliflet's case against the county or make further comments.

"Because this case is pending in court, we can't talk about the facts," Maples said.

Meanwhile, Fliflet calls the lawsuit a last resort. He hopes a future decision will allow his company to move forward.

"We've been sitting on the sidelines now for 10 months and that's costing us time and money," Fliflet said.

This case has been transferred to Taney County, but there are currently no hearing dates set.

