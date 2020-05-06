Stone County, Mo. woman charged for shooting man in the chest

Stone County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against a woman for shooting a man in the chest.

Deputies arrested Darlene Smith, 65, of Lampe, Mo. Tuesday. She faces assault and armed criminal action charges.

Deputies responded Sunday, April 19 to a hospital after a man was shot in the chest. The victim shared information about the shooting. Deputies did not release his identity, but said doctors released him later in the month.

Detectives say Smith admitted to shooting the man. The investigation is still ongoing. Smith is jailed without bond.