Stone County, Mo. deputies arrest man in drive-by shooting

The Stone County, Mo. Sheriff's Office arrested a driver after firing shots at another driver.

Officers responded to the Shell Knob area Monday.

The driver told deputies he met another driver in a vehicle on a road in the Turkey Two Subdivision which he recognized. He stated he tried to turn around to avoid a confrontation when he observed the driver point a pistol out the driver’s window. The victim then said the driver shot at the car. Three bullets hit the vehicle. The victim was never hit.

Deputies arrested the shooter shortly into the investigation. They say this is an isolated incident.

