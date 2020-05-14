Stone County, Mo. deputies arrest 2 in burglary investigation

Updated: Thu 9:45 AM, May 14, 2020

GALENA, Mo. -- Stone County, Mo. deputies arrested two Arkansans suspected in several burglaries.

Jason Edmondson, a 48, of Eureka Springs, Ark. and Shane Stephenson, a 42, of Berryville, Ark. face burglary and receiving theft charges.

Investigators say while patrolling on the morning of May 13, deputies came across a vehicle with a trailer matching the description of the two. During a traffic stop, deputies detained one of the men. Later arrested the other.

Two days later, detectives served a search warrant, searching inside the truck and trailer in neighboring Carroll County, Ark. Deputies say if you think you are a victim of a burglary from the southern Stone County area or northern Carroll County area, and think you might have property in their possession, please contact Detectives at the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 