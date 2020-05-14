Marina shares safety precautions ahead of US Army Corps of Engineers' phased reopening of campgrounds at Stockton Lake

The US Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday a phased reopening of public use areas and campgrounds.

Many of the parks will re-open to reservations Friday, May 22, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The rest of them are expected to start that phased reopening on June 1.

The manager at Mutton Creek Marina said they have been able to keep their boat ramps and campgrounds open since March 1, the start of their season. But, workers there tell KY3 they have had to change a few things up this season to keep everyone safe.

"We've been full pretty much every weekend for the past month now with campers," said Josie Howard, the marina manager.

Mutton Creek Marina opened up for the season in early March when many stay-at-home orders had also begun to fall into place, causing some concerns for a few of their lake season 'regulars.'

"We thought well, we hope they don't close this at some point, and there was concerns about that at the earlier stages," said camper Steven Morris.

Morris and his wife have been coming to the marina for years, staying from March through May, and returning again in September. He tells KY3 the experience this year has been good, but different.

"I would say if you remember how your camping experiences and where you want to go back to, just be mindful that it's not going to be that way no more, at least the interim," he said.

The Marina had to add a few restrictions this year, one of them being no tent campers.

"We have our shower houses closed, we just don't have the man power to be cleaning and disinfecting those every hour like the CDC and health department recommend," Howard said. "So we have those closed and we've been limiting the number of people that are allowed to come into the actual store."

Following the workers lead, Morris said campers followed, taking a few extra safety measures than they usually did.

"We kept our distances and we didn't get in big crowds, like we used to do, which was hard to cope with," Morris said. "It's a behavior that's hard to break, but we'd holler at a distance."

Howard said adapting to change is something they're used to, after surviving heavy flooding during the 2019 lake season.

"The road coming down from the highway that actually leads you into the campground, it's a little bit low, so it got flooded so we couldn't access that camp ground," she recalled from the 2019 flooding season. "We have a dock over there that is accessed from that road, so we were actually boating people from the marina, picking them up taking them by boat over there to their dock."

With overnight flooding concerns, Howard said her staff is readily prepared to keep everyone safe.

She said so far this season, they have only had a few cancellations and they're all booked up for Memorial Day weekend.

Click HERE to view the campground opening dates.