Stimulus checks: Key dates for payments from the IRS

The Internal Revenue Service says more than 88 million payments have been sent to taxpayers across the nation, and more payments will continued to be delivered in the upcoming weeks.

Economic impact payments were the first sent to Americans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Those who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return were among the first group to receive payments.

If you have checked your account and have not found a deposit, you can check the "Get My Payment" tool on the Internal Revenue Service website to check on the status of your payment.

According to a report from the Washington Post, here's a closer look at when you might receive a payment if you are eligible and have not yet received one.

Early May: Stimulus payments will make way to those receiving Social Security retirement and disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income and VA benefits. These recipients do not have to have filed a recent tax return to get the payment, and the money will come to them via check.

April 24: The first round of paper checks were sent to those who did not receive payments via direct deposit. People who have not provided direct-deposit information to the IRS should look for a paper check in the mail. The IRS will be sending those checks to their last known address.

Payments will be prioritized to the lowest-income Americans, starting with those who have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $10,000 or less.

April 24-Sept. 4: From now through September, the IRS will mail out about five million paper checks a week, according to The Post.

On May 1, checks were sent to people with incomes above $20,000, but less than $30,000.

On May 8, checks will be sent to people with incomes between $30,000 and $40,000 will be sent checks. That process will continue weekly with checks sent to the next batch of people with AGIs $10,000 higher than the last batch until all the checks have been dispersed. IRS officials believe that will happen by Sept. 4.

Sept. 11: The IRS will send the remaining payments to those with no prior deposit information.

Those who enter their information onto the IRS website to check on their stimulus check may receive a message that reads “Payment Status Not Available.” The message provides a vague explanation that “according to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.”

The IRS explains there are multiple reasons you may receive this message:

-If you are not eligible for a payment.

-If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

-If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

-If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.