State, local health officials concerned with trend of COVID-19 among younger patients

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, both state and local health officials are finding that more young people are being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Springfield and Greene County are following what has become a trend recently in the state and across the country. More and more young people are turning up with the coronavirus.

Randall Williams, Missouri's director of Health and Senior Services, said, in a news conference Thursday, he ​isn't surprised.

"I think especially for young people, many times young people in their 20's and 30's, it's real tempting to go out and socialize and congregate," Williams said.

CoxHealth infectious disease doctor Robin Trotman said in a Facebook live event Wednesday he checks Springfield COVID-19 lab data daily and sees the difference first-hand.

"It's incredible how the birthdays have switched over the last month, all in the 2000's and late 1990's," Dr. Trotman said.

While Dr. Trotman said younger people may be more comfortable being out in public right now, they need to understand they're coming in contact with more people than they realize.

"Other people in the bar are likely to have been in other bars, so you can see it's a lot different than me coming in close contact with someone else who has been quarantined," he said ."All of those people in that high risk situation have a cumulative high-risk behavior."

Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard said, before local officials can feel comfortable moving forward with a final phase in reopening, they will take into account data from all over the state.

"A lot of times we get tempted to just look at Greene County data and that can be a myopic view," Goddard said.

He said if you do plan to travel, visit a restaurant or bar, you still need to be mindful of the pandemic and take the safety advice they have continued to reiterate.

"This is built around that physical distancing component, it's built around common sense sanitation approaches, it's built... when you cannot account for other situations," Goddard said.

Springfield is staying put in Phase 3 of the Road to Recovery order.

Moving forward, Mayor McClure says we could see a possible mask ordinance come into place.

Click HERE to read more about that decision.