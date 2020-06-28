State of Arkansas will encourage, not require, masks

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he'll encourage people to wear face masks in public but indicated that he doesn't plan to enact a statewide requirement.

Hutchinson told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he's "not going to pass a mandate that is unenforceable." He added that residents will be educated about the importance of face coverings to protect others.

His comments came as Arkansas has seen an uptick in the number of reported coronavirus cases. The state health department on Saturday reported at least 570 more cases of the virus and 10 more deaths, bringing the number of reported cases to 19,310 and the death toll to 259.