State of Arkansas reports additional 11 deaths from COVID-19; northwest Arkansas cases drop

The state of Arkansas reported one of its worst days for COVID-19 deaths.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the news at his daily briefing Thursday in Fort Smith.

The state acknowledged 11 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 208. Health leaders reported an additional 322 cases. The state reports 13,928 cases since the pandemic began in the state in March. The percentage of positive tests fell below 5%.

Governor Hutchinson reported a decline in cases in Benton and Washington Counties in the northwest part of the state. Each county reported fewer than 50 cases.