St. Louis protesters block interstate overnight, 1 demonstrator dies

Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

One protester died early Saturday. Protesters blocked I-44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The protester who died had climbed between two trailers of a Fed Ex truck and was killed when it drove away. Police said they were investigating the accident.

George Floyd’s death has sparked protests in Kansas City, Missouri and across the nation.