St. Louis County wants to greatly expand coronavirus testing

St. Louis County health officials say they want to start coronavirus testing for anyone who leaves their homes and has frequent contact with others.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday the recommendation is the result of county's ability to buy more tests. Starting Monday, the county will provide tests for any resident who has frequent contact with others outside their homes, even if they don't have any symptoms or have had no contact with anyone who is COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the University of Missouri announced it will start fall classes on Aug. 24. And the state reported it now has more than 15,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

