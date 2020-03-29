St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The St. Louis County Police Department has confirmed one of its police officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The police department shared the update Saturday night via Facebook and released the following statement in part:

"Know two things.

1. Our Department Family will rally around that officer.

2. Our resolve to serve and protect has never been stronger."

Officers who have been in contact with the officer will follow guidelines set out by the CDC and the St. Louis County Health Department.