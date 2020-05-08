St. Louis County announces requirements for reopening May 18

Businesses in St. Louis County that reopen May 18 will face several restrictions as the county moves through a "gradual, thoughtful" process to slow the spread of the coronavirus, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Friday.

Across the state in Kansas City, officials are reconsidering plans to reopen large facilities, bars and restaurants after an outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases at a senior living community.

Large venues, sports courts and playgrounds, public pools, gyms and fitness centers, and banquet rooms will not be allowed to open May 18 in St. Louis County, Page said.

Employees at reopened businesses will be required to wear masks and businesses may refuse service to any customer not wearing a mask, Page said.

The reopened businesses must frequently disinfect their premises, screen employees in danger of contracting the virus, be restricted to 25% occupancy in smaller establishments and 10% in larger venues, and provide physical barriers if social distancing isn't possible.

"As we start to discuss easing these (stay-at-home) orders it does not mean we should let our guard down," Page said "This is a gradual process of reopening our county. A gradual, thoughtful, deliberate and measured process will allow us to continue to move forward."

In Kansas City, Mayor Quinton Lucas said public health officials are testing residents and staff at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, where seven residents and four staff members tested positive. The facility is home to 80 residents.

Kansas City Health Department Director Rex Archer said he thought the city had "more cases this week than we've had any other week since this outbreak started," The Kansas City Star reported.

The Health Department had planned to issue guidance Friday for the reopening of restaurants, bars, gyms, museums, the Kansas City Zoo, city-operated playgrounds and government buildings. Now, Lucas said, it's unclear whether those businesses can reopen as scheduled May 15.

The reopening plans in St. Louis County come as hospitalizations in the St. Louis area have reached their lowest level since mid-April, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The task force said Thursday that 596 people diagnosed with or believed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were hospitalized Thursday, the lowest number since April 11. The number of people in intensive care units and using ventilators also is declining.

About half of Missouri's 9,341 confirmed cases, and two-thirds of the 418 deaths, have occurred in St. Louis city and county.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up after two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Louis can resume public masses starting May 18, Archbishop Robert Carlson said Thursday night. Public masses have been suspended within the archdiocese since March 16.

The decision will be left up to each individual parish pastor, according to a news release.

