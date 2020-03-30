St. Clair County Sheriff: Homeowner exchanges fire with stolen vehicle suspect,; suspect hospitalized

The St. Clair County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Osceola.

The incident happened Monday around 5:50 a.m.

Investigators say it started after a homeowner heard a vehicle being stolen from the property. They say the homeowner and his son then chased the auto theft suspect on State Highway 13. Once they caught up to the stolen vehicle, shots were exchanged. The driver of the stolen truck was hit. He is hospitalized in Springfield for the gunshot wound.

Investigators have not released names in this case.