Springfield's recycling centers reopen with restrictions

Springfield recycling centers report an uptick in visitors after closing for weeks because of the coronavirus.

The centers reopened at 8 a.m. Thursday. And the line of cars stretched long, creating backups.

There are new rules. Only one person can use the bin at a time. And only one person can get out of the car to dump it.

"At no point did we think we were going to just put it in the trash, we'll just make room in the back of the garage," said Art Hains. "But it's just good to get it out of there."

The city encourages you to maintain six-feet of separation and wear masks and gloves when going to the centers. The centers stay open until 6 p.m.