Springfield's police chief addresses arrest, then death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Springfield's police chief says actions seen in a video of the arrest and death of George Floyd in Minneapolis do not align with the training or values of his officers.

Chief Paul Williams addressed the death Friday morning in a statement to KY3 News.

Police detained George Floyd Monday because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at a convenience store. The 46-year-old resisted arrest. A bystander's video shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving. The video led to nights of protests, fires, and looting in the city. Protestors even burned a police precinct office.

Read Chief Williams' Statement:



I’m aware of and following the recent events in Minneapolis. I was shocked by the behavior of the Minneapolis police officers that led to the untimely death of George Floyd. The actions seen in the video do not align with the training or values of the Springfield Police Department, nor with those of the policing profession as a whole, and I consider those actions egregious and inexcusable.

I also understand that while this tragedy occurred hundreds of miles away, it still affects us all in a variety of ways. The members of the SPD want to assure the citizens of Springfield that we stand with them and we respect their right to voice their concerns, peacefully. We are committed to continuing to partner with all members of our community to ensure that our city remains a place we can all be proud of.