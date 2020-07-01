Springfield's health care community transitioning COVID-19 testing options

After more than three months of maintaining a collaborative testing site, the Springfield health care community is transitioning COVID-19 testing to more sustainable healthcare-based locations.

The transition begins July 3. CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will provide COVID-19 testing at three different locations for patients referred to testing by a primary care provider.

Testing will continue to remain widely available—being a previously established patient with these agencies will not be required. Payment is not a barrier to testing.

If someone is sick and doesn’t have a primary care provider, they can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness.

*CoxHealth is utilizing its virtual visits to evaluate patients for COVID-19 testing. Anyone can have a visit on-demand with a primary care provider

by visiting coxhealth.com/coronavirus.

*Mercy Springfield will refer established patients for testing through their primary care provider. You can schedule a virtual visit online at mercy.net or call your provider directly. Individuals without a Mercy provider can schedule a virtual visit or save their spot online at any of the four Mercy-

*GoHealth locations in Springfield by visiting gohealthuc.com/springfield.

To access testing at Jordan Valley Community Health Center, individuals can call (417) 831-0150 to schedule a virtual visit and a drive-up testing appointment.

Close to 6,000 people were tested at a mobile testing site on March 16 as a joint effort between CoxHealth, Mercy and Jordan Valley.