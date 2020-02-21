Springfield's fourth Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care facility now open

The growing Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care network adds a new location this week, located at 303 W. Sunshine St., near Bass Pro Shops and Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium.

After Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony, the care team can meet Springfield’s increased need for on-demand care beginning Friday February 21, 2020.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care’s three locations in Springfield have been a big hit with local patients because they offer access to high-quality health care services and industry-leading online tools that make access to on-demand medical care effortless.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care treats adults and children six months and older with non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries such as flu, fever, asthma, allergies, emphysema, minor skin lacerations, cuts, burns, urinary tract infections, sports injuries, fractures, sprains and strains.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care patients experience visits that usually take less than an hour, and cost substantially less than a trip to the emergency room. The new state-of-the-art urgent care center, with its open floor layout and large treatment rooms, gives patients and their families the space and time to connect with caregivers. Every center is equipped with on-site X-ray and laboratory services.

Patients will also benefit from electronic medical records integrated with Mercy and the MyMercy portal, and the ability to choose when they want to be seen at www.gohealthuc.com/springfield. Patients will also be seen more quickly due to an innovative online registration system that confirms insurance eligibility and any co-pay amounts before arrival.

All Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers offer extended hours and are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, including holidays.

To learn more about the conditions we treat, check real-time availability, check-in online and pre-register, go online to www.gohealthuc.com/springfield. The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care network has grown to 16 centers across Springfield and St. Louis, with more than 25 centers across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.