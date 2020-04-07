Springfield's chief of police highlights 2019 Springfield Police Department annual Report

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams shared a snapshot of the city's annual police department report for 2019.

Chief Williams presented the report to city council Tuesday.

"This detailed report is part of our commitment to be open and transparent with the citizens of Springfield," said Chief Williams. "My hope is you will gain some insight into the actions and effort the officers and employees put forth on a daily basis."

The chief says one area of concern is vehicle thefts. Of the thefts reported, around 33% of the owners left the keys inside the vehicle. Chief Williams says 80% of those vehicles stolen are recovered by investigators.

Another concern of the chief is an increase in aggravated assaults.

Some highlights from the year include SPD’s reaccredation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA) for the eighth consecutive time. The accreditation followed a multi-year self-assessment phase and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment, and facilities by CALEA assessors.

Another highlight is the launch of SPD in PE, a partnership between the Springfield Police Department and Springfield Public Schools, where SPD officers and seventh-graders sweat it out together during physical education class. The goal of SPD in PE is to create consistent and positive one-on-one interactions with kids to humanize officers and help students feel more comfortable with law enforcement.

Click HERE to read the entire report.

