Springfield's HyVee gives away nearly 4,700 peaches

Springfield Hy-Vee gave away more than 4,700 free peaches to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event Tuesday.

Lines of cars wrapped through the parking lot of the store at Kansas and Battlefield at 10 a.m. for the free peaches.

HyVee teamed with its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company for the free event. The first 230 customers received 20 peaches. As more families continue to become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and SunWest Fruit Company say it’s important to provide access to high-quality produce during this time of need.

