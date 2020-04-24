Springfield's Dynamic DNA on the frontlines of testing for COVID-19 in Springfield

A Springfield laboratory finds itself on the frontlines of testing patients with COVID-19.

At first, patients found access to testing tough. Now that is access is easier with much faster results.

Scientists at Dynamic DNA have tested patients for nearly three weeks.

The business normally does genetic testing, but had all the right equipment to do COVID-19 tests. When employees heard about delays and trouble with access, they wanted to help. So far, they have tested hundreds of patients.

While handling the specimens, lab workers use a biosafety cabinet and wear personal protective equipment. Couriers drop off new ones each day.

They analyze testing for multiple health systems, including Mercy, Jordan Valley Health Clinic, Citizens Memorial Hospital and Ozark Valley Medical. The lab process itself takes about 4 to 5 hours.

"It's been really rewarding to know that we're able to decrease those turnaround times," said Rhy Norton, Dynamic DNA Laboratories lab Manager. "So we're getting tests out in 24 hours. Honestly, if you get a test in the morning, it can be as short as eight hours. It feels good to be able to help things along."

Norton says it is still a little difficult to get all the testing supplies, but they have enough right now to do thousands more.

