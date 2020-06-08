Springfield's CBCO schedules emergency blood drive Tuesday, Wednesday

Greene County health leaders are urging you to donate blood with

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) as supplies drop.

CBCO is the sole provider of blood, plasma, and platelets to patients at all area hospitals. To bolster dwindling blood reserves, the Bleed Greene Blood Drive will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, June

9 and 10 at CBCO’s Springfield Donor Center at the corner of Campbell and Plainview Road. Hours for the drive are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

“So many people ask me on a regular basis what they can do to help our community during this global pandemic. Blood donation is a safe and impactful way to do your part to combat COVID-19,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard. “Rigorous safety measures and social distancing practices mean donation is safe and easy for donors and recipients. I would encourage everyone to visit CBCO and give.”

CBCO executives say a general blood shortage continues, with many blood types at critical reserve levels of less than a one-day supply. The persistent nature of the shortage has prompted area health officials to voice their support for local blood donation. They are strongly recommending that healthy donors give immediately to help combat a potential shortage and are united in their messaging to help push the

emergency drive initiative.

“With a nation nearly overcome with crisis – a pandemic, rioting, and 40 million lost jobs – it is hard to know what one person can do to make a difference. Give blood. You can make a difference that could help save lives,” says Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth. “The ready availability of blood is vital to our ability to care for our loved ones. We are grateful for CBCO. They are a great partner, and their work is vital.”

“Summer is typically a time we see traumatic injuries, as people head outside to enjoy the Ozarks,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “It could be your family member who

suddenly needs a transfusion to save their life. We have to have the blood supply on hand so we can react quickly. We know CBCO is taking all the appropriate precautions to keep donors safe. Now is a great time to spend just a few minutes serving your community by donating blood.”

As many in the area are experiencing financial challenges, one local business leader has stepped up to offer an incentive that will benefit one lucky lifesaver. Participants will be automatically entered into a drawing for a $1,000.00 VISA gift card generously donated by Adam Swenka Home Lending Group. Swenka’s daughter, Joselina, was severely anemic at birth and required blood transfusions that saved her life. All successful donors will also receive a T-shirt and a five-dollar gift card redeemable through CBCO’s LifePoints Local online store.