Springfield's CBCO declares critical need for all blood donations

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to all area hospitals, issued a critical appeal for all blood types.

Increased local usage and blood drive cancellations continue, with blood reserves below one-day levels for all blood types. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately.

Most of the organization’s mobile blood drives for the months of April and May were cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 6,500 donations have been lost. There are limited opportunities to give this week at mobile blood drive in the service region, but it remains vitally important to continue to see increased donation levels at CBCO’s four donor centers until further notice.

“We came out of the Memorial Day weekend in dire need of help from our donors,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “We’re having a difficult time keeping our shelves stocked, and since we’re the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, a blood shortage impacts us locally. It is vitally important to help the area where you live by giving blood that will be used to benefit your friends and neighbors.”

“We are so appreciative of our faithful donors and the many first-time donors who have stepped up during this time of need,” Roberts said. “Many of those who donated for the first time when all of this started are now eligible to give again and we are urging them to please consider making another donation. And if you have never donated, now is the perfect time to start.”

During the month of May, all donors receive a free t-shirt and donors at the Springfield donor center will also receive a FandangoNOW home-streaming movie voucher. Donation opportunities exist at CBCO donor centers in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale, and Bentonville. Additionally, the following mobile blood drives will take place during the remainder of the week:

Ash Grove - Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, Ash Grove Community Blood Drive , 100 N. Maple Lane

Aurora - Noon to 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 29, Mercy Hospital Aurora, 500 Porter

Bella Vista, Ark. - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, Village Bible Evangelical Free Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd

Branson - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28, Emergency Blood Drive-Elevate Branson, 310 Gretna Road

Fayetteville - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 Christian Life Cathedral, 1285 Millsap Road

Fordland - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 27 Fordland Clinic, 1059 Barton Drive

Harrison - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28 Harrison Community Blood Drive, 814 US Hwy 62-65 N

Pea Ridge - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 27 Pea Ridge Community Blood Drive, 1650 Slack Street

Salem - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. , Wednesday, May 27 Salem Memorial Hospital, Hwy 72 North

Springdale 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 28 Harps General Office, 1004 S. Gutensohn

Springfield - 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 29 Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, 3535 S. National

Appointments are strongly suggested so that social distancing guidelines can be maintained and for optimal donor flow. Donors may search for a drive coming to their area or make an appointment to give online at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.

CBCO is actively seeking and scheduling emergency blood drives in areas not supported by a fixed site location. If you think you might have a suitable space to host a blood drive, either inside or on a CBCO bloodmobile, please contact the blood center at (417) 227-5000.