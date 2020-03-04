Springfield's Battlefield Mall announces Aerie is opening soon

The Battlefield Mall announced a new lifestyle apparel retailer is coming soon.

Aerie, owned by lifestyle clothing and accessories label American Eagle Outfitters, offers teens and young adult shoppers alike a wide variety of undergarments, active apparel, loungewear, swimsuits, accessories, sleepwear and more. Most recently, the brand has been applauded for promoting body positivity and female empowerment through its campaign #AerieREAL.

“We are thrilled to add aerie to our growing roster of highly-coveted and brand-name stores,” said Battlefield Mall General Manager, Michael Martin. “The opening of this popular retailer supports our commitment to provide shoppers with quality merchandise and an evolving selection of beloved brands people have come to expect at Battlefield Mall.”

The 3,900 square foot Aerie will be located towards the center of the mall, between Dry Goods and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

