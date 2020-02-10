Springfield's American Legion Post 69 offers suicide prevention training

To help identify and engage people in crisis, those at the American Legion Post 69 have partnered with the Missouri Veterans Suicide Prevention Team to provide suicide prevention training for the Springfield community.

Participants will learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, how to offer hope, and how to get help. Experts with the Missouri Veterans Suicide Prevention Team have made this possible with Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper Training. It's focused on training people to know when to question someone's behaviors or comments, persuading that person to get help and referring them to resources.

Gary Gilmore with the Missouri Veterans Suicide Prevention Team admitted they are not counselors, they just want to help people overcome their fear of talking about suicide.

"It's a scary thing, we don't always understand it," began Gilmore. "It seems incomprehensible to those of us feeling good, but for people who are struggling, somebody to listen, somebody to pick up on a clue and follow up on that, and demonstrate care, and point them to some resources that help could make all the difference."

The suicide prevention training event is open to the public. Participants do not have to be members of the American Legion.

The training will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10 and again on Monday, February 17. The training is at the American Legion Post 69 in Springfield at 149 Memorial Plaza, behind the Shrine Mosque.

Those interested are asked to register ahead of time by either emailing Adjutant_ALPost69@yahoo.com or calling (417) 814-4069.