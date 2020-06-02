Greene County clerk not expecting crowded polls, but prepared

It’s voting day and while polling centers aren’t expecting crowds, they are prepared to handle the crowds.

You may notice some extra precautions as you head to your polling centers today from markings on the floor to Plexiglass at the check-in counters.

“I don’t think you’ll have those higher density crowds that you usually see during the November general election so I think if they feel comfortable going to Walmart and doing those kinds of things, they should feel just as comfortable coming in,” Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk, tells KY3.

Despite the low expected rate of voters, a polling center was set up in Springfield at the MSU Welcome Center to help those who live in outside counties vote before or after they get off work. There are no Springfield or Springfield School Board issues on Tuesday’s ballot.