Springfield veteran gets a new roof - for free!

It's out with the old and in with the new as a Springfield Air Force veteran got a new roof for free.

On Monday, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Habitat for Humanity and Love Our Roof teamed up to put the new roof on Warren Dake's home. Dake was nominated for the free renovation at a home show last year. Organizers say the gift is well-deserved.

"He is a phenomenal man. He was in the military for a little over thirteen and a half years," says Love Your Roof brand ambassador Traci Jarman. "He is overjoyed and excited about what we're doing for him, and it is very heart warming for us to be able to do something like this for him."