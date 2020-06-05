Springfield traffic closures announced ahead of Saturday's protest

The city of Springfield announces a series of traffic closures ahead of a planned protest Saturday afternoon.

The protest is expected to begin around 3 p.m. near Park Central Square. Significant traffic impacts could begin as soon as 2 p.m. and expected until 7 p.m.

The Springfield Police Department will be enforcing the road closures and ask for the public’s cooperation to ensure a safe protest.

Park Central Square and its entrances will close by 2 p.m.

The following will close by 4:45 p.m.:

-Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue

-McDaniel Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue

-Park Central Square

-South Street from Park Central Square to McDaniel Street

-Park Central West to Patton Avenue

-Park Central East and St. Louis Street to Kimbrough Avenue

Kimbrough Avenue over the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to Chestnut Expressway

-Chestnut Expressway to Boonville Avenue

-Boonville Avenue from Chestnut to Park Central Square.

Once the event concludes by 7 p.m., the roads will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route around downtown Springfield to reach their destinations between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. if possible.