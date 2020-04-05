Springfield stores limit number of shoppers, make changes for social distancing

A state-wide stay-at-home order for Missourians goes into effect Sunday night. That means new rules for essential businesses across the state. Retail stores will now only be allowed to let in a fraction of the customers they normally see.

Some stores in Springfield are already trying to allow for safe shopping, making changes to allow for more social distancing for shoppers like Jennifer Stewart.

"This is just as important for the employees as it is the customers," Stewart said.

Walmart and Home Depot are only allowing a certain number of people inside at once. The Walmart on W. Sunshine is letting in about 480 people at a time.

"I think the limit on people's a great thing, I do, but I don't think having them going to one entrance is the right answer," Stewart said.

At most Walmart stores in Springfield, the home and pharmacy entrance is closed and customers are only allowed in on the grocery side.

"It'll compact the problem," Stewart said. "You're gonna have a lot of people too close together at that point of entrance."

Hy-Vee is asking families to only send one person to the store for groceries and is implementing one way aisles.

"Which is nice because the aisles aren't six feet apart and what you're finding what you go in there, people are going down the aisles and you're getting a lot of congestion," Stewart said.

Academy is only selling guns and ammunition in its store. Menards is not allowing children under the age of 16 or pets inside. All stores are asking customers to stay six feet apart.

"You can tell the people that are taking it seriously and the people that aren't taking it seriously," Stewart said.

So many changes are anything but convenient for some, but this shopper said they might just be worth it.

"If we all help each other out and start thinking of each other instead of just ourselves, we'll get through this a lot faster, if we just do what we're asked to do right now," Stewart said.

State and local leaders are urging everyone to stay home unless they need food supplies or to travel for essential work.

Greene County has already been under a stay-at-home order, but the state-wide mandate goes into effect Sunday night.

For more about Missouri Governor Mike Parson's order, click HERE.