Springfield psychologist urges caution when using dating apps during stay-at-home orders

There's no sure-fire way to meet someone you'd like to date.

"Normally I'd get to know them through a class or around campus or maybe a club," said Jordan Beck.

The current Springfield-Greene County stay-at-home order is making classic methods difficult for Missouri State University student Jordan Beck.

"It's been different," said Beck. "I like to go out. I'm used to working all the time and going to school. I'm not used to staying home."

Thanks to dating apps Beck said he's still able to meet people.

"I've had to come up with unique ideas like going to a park, go hiking or going on a picnic somewhere," said Beck.

Springfield Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker understands many people know how to navigate online dating it's been around a while but if you're doing it, do it for the right reasons.

"When you get pretty desperate. When you get to feel very lonely then you might make poor decisions on relationships," said psychologist, Dr. Jennifer Baker.

Dr. Baker said it's important to be careful when online dating because you never know who is on the other end of the phone. She said it's not smart to rekindle old flames that may have been toxic just because you're lonely. When online dating she said communication is key.

Beck says if anyone finds love through online dating during a pandemic it will sure be a story to tell.

"Way down the road if you get married and have kids you'll tell them, hey we met during this pandemic and we were told to stay inside but we didn't and we found love instead," said Beck.

