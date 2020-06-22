Springfield school leaders asking for feedback while preparing for next school year

In about two months, school will be back in session. Before doors swing open again, Springfield school leaders are asking parents for input to help decide what the next year might look like for their kids.

Springfield Public Schools are asking parents and teachers to fill out a survey. Should students return to the classroom, or continue learning from home? If they do go back to school buildings, what would best protect them from the coronavirus? One Springfield parent said she feels torn about sending her children back.

"I don't think I'm going to let my kids go," said Maria Murillo.

Murillo is concerned about the possibility of schools opening back up in the fall.

"I know if my kids get it, they'll be fine. I know if my husband gets it, he'll be fine. If I get it, I don't know if I'll be fine," she said.

Murillo has children in elementary, middle and high school in Springfield and said virtual learning through the spring was hard on them.

"Since we don't have internet, we can't do all that online stuff," she said.

Murillo said her children dealt with constant technical difficulties while trying to do their work, even while using the school's portable wifi.

Stephen Hall, with Springfield Public Schools, said virtual learning will be an option in the fall.

"We did learn things, we know there are things we can use to build upon that and improve it for next year," Hall said.

The school district is asking parents and teachers to fill out an online survey, wanting to know if they'd rather have seated or online classes.

"Then, what types of things we could do to make them feel more comfortable in the learning environment from a safety protocol standpoint," Hall said.

He said masks, social distancing and temperature-taking could be a part of that protocol.

Murillo would like to see it taken one step further.

"Before they come in a building, they have to be sprayed, get the sanitizer, do the test, have a mask," she said.

Hall said quality education is the top priority for the school district, but safety is a part of that, which is why families will be able to choose what's best for them.

"The collaboration, the feedback is more important than it has ever been," Hall said.

Hall said parents and teachers should've received an email about the survey, and will be receiving reminders through the week. Just since Friday, on Monday afternoon, 6,400 parents like Murillo had already taken time to fill it out.

"I want my kids to go back to school, but I want it to be safe, but this COVID just keeps everything at a halt," Murillo said.

The survey will stay open until Thursday afternoon. Hall said the feedback from that will be used to make final plans, which the district will announce by the end of July.