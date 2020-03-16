SPS, other Greene & Christian County school districts dismiss class until April 3

The spread of COVID-19 is leading school districts in Greene County to take action to keep children home.

In consultation with health department officials, the following Pre-K-12 school districts will close through Friday, April 3:

Springfield

Springfield Catholic

Ash Grove

Fair Grove

Fordland

Logan-Rogersville

Marshfield

Nixa

Ozark

Republic

Sparta

Strafford

Willard

These districts are currently on spring break. The students will not return as previously planned on March 23. Closure impacts all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events.