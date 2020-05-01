Springfield recycling sites to reopen May 6

The city of Springfield will reopen its recycling sites on Wednesday, May 6.

The sites have been closed since March due to physical distancing concerns.

All recycling services and products will be available during their usual operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday.

Among the facilities reopening include:

-Yardwaste Recycling Center (3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline)

-Lone Pine Recycling Center (3020 S. Lone Pine Ave.)

-Franklin Avenue Recycling Center (731 N. Franklin Ave.)

-Household Chemical Collection Center (1226 W. Nichols St.)

“We have walked through our recycling centers’ operations and the process of reopening them safely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to ensure we are reopening at the right time and under circumstances that are as safe as possible to our patrons and employees,” says Superintendent of Solid Waste Erick Roberts.

Visitors will be encouraged to follow the following guidelines:

-Use recycling bins one person at a time

-Limit the number of family members visiting the facility and have only one person exit the vehicle

-Be prepared with all recyclables properly broken down and ready for deposit in a bin

-Avoid socializing or lingering