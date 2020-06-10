Springfield receives $300,000 from EPA for revitalization of Brownfield sites

Springfield is getting $300,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean up property that could be contaminated.

According to the EPA, the money is part of their Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund. It said in a news release, "the funds will be used to continue their progress in reusing vacant and abandoned properties and turning them into community assets, such as housing, recreation and open space, health facilities, social services, and commerce opportunities."

"We want to reclaim these areas, make them safe, make them clean," said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. "That's where the EPA brownfield money comes in. "

Brownfield sites are properties that could be tough to revitalize because of the potential of hazardous or contaminated substances. The city has been revamping these sites for years with EPA funding.

"It was referenced by the regional administrator that Springfield was the gold standard in regard to these brownfields, that means a lot," Mayor McClure said. "It says we are doing the environmental things we need to do in the right way. "

One of the many places you can see where that money has been used in the past is at the history museum on the square.

"Now of course it got the award as the #1 tourist attraction in the nation this year," McClure said. "That's a very, very good example of what we have been able to do."

Other locations like Hammons field, Jordan Valley Park and the Aspen Springfield housing project were all brownfields projects. The mayor said there are a lot of options being looked at for the latest funds.

"We're looking at a boutique hotel downtown," he said. "We're looking at more work on commercial street, historic commercial street. So we've got far more projects worth while than what we've got funding to do. "

In the past, the money also funded two affordable housing projects in Springfield. One Springfield resident said he would like to see more built from the latest funds.

"Make affordable housing here with buildings that can be renovated and provide a safe environment for the population that is living out on the treeline or sleeping in abandoned homes," said resident Robert Jackson II.

Mayor McClure said as the city continues these projects, they will also continue to provide more job opportunities here in the Ozarks.

"We need to have good paying jobs, these things will result in them," he said. "So tying not only environmental protection but also tying that in with economic vitality and business development, just a great marriage."