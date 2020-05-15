Springfield public and community swimming pools prepare new protocols before opening for the summer

Swimming pools across Springfield are filling up and ready to open . As of right now there won't be any cannon balls or lap swimming in the public or community pools.

"We're anxiously waiting to hear from the Springfield-Green County to see what the restrictions will be when we open," said Twin Oaks Country Club general manager, John Welton.

General manager of Twin Oaks Country Club John Welton said they're already preparing new rules and regulations for its pool once they get more recommendations from the health department.

"We're looking at all avenues on how we will accommodate the members," said Welton.

Welton said he still has a lot of questions he'd like the county to clear up.

"We're not even sure if we can have our diving board, slide open or hand rails on the pool," said Welton. "Having zero depth entry is a benefit for our pool."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said pools can open immediately but they will have to limit to 25 people or the maximum number of people spaced 6-feet apart, whichever is fewer.

TLC Properties said they're preparing to open their pools at the 24 out of the 29 properties they have.

"We're monitoring not only what the county, city says but overall what leadership and following all of the recommendations from our professionals," said TLC Properties spokesperson, Angela Frizell.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board said it's planning for the indoor pools to open at the end of May but no date yet for the outdoor pools.

The Park Board, Twin Oaks and TLC Properties say they're ready for pools to open back up but they're following what the county thinks is best.