Springfield protest underway at Park Central Square

Community members have gathered in Springfield to protest over racial injustice for a second straight Saturday.

The protest is underway at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield. The city of Springfield announced several traffic closures ahead of the protest in preparation.

With temperatures expected to climb past 90 degrees, several restaurants and bars downtown, including Harbell's and Civil Kitchen, will stay open throughout the protest to pass out water to protesters.

Saturday's protest follows back-to-back days of protests last weekend near Glenstone and Battlefield in south Springfield.

The protests come in response to the death of George Floyd in late May. A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

