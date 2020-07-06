Springfield proms scheduled this month, but rules disappoint some students

High school proms look a lot different this year, if they’re happening at all. Springfield Public Schools is planning to have senior proms this month, with more safety guidelines. But the rules have some disappointed.

Kickapoo’s prom is scheduled for July 17th, but some are not happy, because they won’t be able to take their dates.

Wendy Stone just took her son, Drew, suit shopping about a week ago.

"Everyone kind of hesitated; at least I know I did, to go out and purchase a suit, make arrangements closer to time, because we knew that things were changing, or they could change," Stone says.

But with only a couple of weeks until the big event, she made the more than 300 dollar purchase. It was just in time to learn about new prom guidelines released July 1st.

SPS chief communications officer Stephen Hall says, "We let them know that information would be provided as we got closer, regarding health and safety guidelines that would be necessary as a result of ongoing pandemic."

Students will be screened, have to wear masks, practice social distancing, and won’t get to eat at prom.

"We absolutely respect all of the COVID guidelines," Stone says.

The part that surprised them is that only Kickapoo seniors are allowed at the school’s prom at the White River Conference Center. Drew’s date is a junior, and he’s decided he won’t be going without her. His friend Joey says he won’t go without his friends.

Stone says, "We didn't really understand why it matters if it's a senior or a junior that is at the dance, because as long as everybody is following the guidelines, what does it matter who comes?"

"The guidance that we received from the health department was that it is in the best interest of the district to do everything possible to limit the number of students gathering in one place," Hall says.

The district says it wanted to allow seniors the chance to go to prom, but also act responsibly as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

"We have worked hard to find the right balance, to make sure that we are celebrating our students by giving them an opportunity to get together and celebrate this milestone and see one another," Hall says. "But we're also doing what is necessary to be responsible and to protect their health and their wellness. And the vast majority of parents have understood that."

Stone wishes the district would reconsider who’s allowed, or just wishes the reasons were explained sooner. "It would have been great if possibly they, when they sent the memo last week, had been a little more transparent on why other schools or other classes couldn't attend," Stone says.

Out of the five Springfield public high schools, Kickapoo has the largest senior class, with more than 400, while Hillcrest is the smallest, with just under 250.

